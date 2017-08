Aug 7 (Reuters) - SHW AG:

* ‍SHW AUTOMOTIVE GMBH HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR ACQUISITION OF LUST HYBRID-TECHNIK GMBH DOMICILED IN HERMSDORF​

* ‍A NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO REGARDING FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION.​

* ‍TRANSACTION WILL BE CLOSED IN CURRENT Q3 OF 2017​