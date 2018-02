Feb 5 (Reuters) - SI-TECH Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up tech subsidiary named Si-Tech GmBH & Teamshub GmBH in Germany with an individual for oversea market expansion

* The JV will be capitalized at 5.5 million yuan and the company will hold a 91 percent stake with investment of 5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aiocrk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)