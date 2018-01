Jan 22 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank:

* SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE NUMBER OF BRANCHES TO 400 FROM 1,100 OVER NEXT 3 YEARS

* SAYS TO CUT HEADCOUNT TO 15,000 FROM 27,000 OVER NEXT 3 YEARS

* SAYS PLANS JV WITH PARTNERS IN TECHNOLOGY, REAL ESTATE, RETAIL, AUTO LOANS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Writing by Orathai Sriring)