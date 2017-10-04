BRIEF-‍Siamab Therapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim announce strategic cancer immunology discovery collaboration​

Oct 4 (Reuters) -
* Siamab Therapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim announce strategic cancer immunology discovery collaboration
* Siamab Therapeutics - collaboration with boehringer Ingelheim to develop antibody therapeutics targeting multiple solid tumors
* Siamab Therapeutics - under terms of agreement, siamab will use its platform to discover tumor associated carbohydrate antigens selective targeting antibodies
* Siamab Therapeutics - financial terms of agreement are not being disclosed
* Siamab - Boehringer will have option to conduct further engineering, development and commercialization of anti-taca antibodies resulting from collaboration