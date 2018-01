Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sibar Auto Parts Ltd:

* SAYS TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF PREFERENTIAL SHARES/WARRANTS TO PROMOTERS, NON-PROMOTERS

* SAYS TO CONSIDER INCREASE OF AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO TO 200 MILLION RUPEES

* TO CONSIDER CONVERSION OF LOAN GIVEN BY PROMOTERS/DIRECTORS INTO PREFERENTIAL EQUITY SHARES/EQUITY SHARES WARRANTS‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2rmWhDK Further company coverage: