3 days ago
BRIEF-Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical unit signs license agreement with Pieris Pharmaceuticals
August 10, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical unit signs license agreement with Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10(Reuters) - Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says its Sichuan-based unit signs license agreement with Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, regarding a patent of tumour immunotherapy

* Says the unit grants Pieris Pharmaceuticals to use the license to develop and produce related products

* Says Pieris Pharmaceuticals needs to pay milestone payments up to $94 million to the unit in development and sales and to pay sales commissions to the unit

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xnvRa3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

