Nov 28 (Reuters) - Sichuan Troy Information Technology Co Ltd:

* SAYS ITS UNIT TROY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MALAYSIA SDN BHD CLINCHES PROJECT BY MUTIARA SMART COMPUTING SDN BHD WORTH 400 MILLION RINGGIT ($97.54 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BtV7r7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1010 ringgit) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)