Sept 19 (Reuters) - SIDETRADE SA:

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 1.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME EUR ‍​1.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* LAUNCHES NEW STRATEGIC PLAN AIM2020 WHICH SHOULD ALLOW CO TO DOUBLE ITS REVENUE BY 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2xcmu9y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)