BRIEF-Siemens sees 100-200 mln eur revenue loss in Russia

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Siemens

* CEO says has acted to limit Crimea turbines damage, does not rule out further measures

* CFO says to book Tennet order worth high triple-digit million-euro amount in fiscal Q4

* Board member Sen says Gamesa integration to be done in 3 instead of 4 yrs

* CEO says expects to lose 100-200 million eur of sales in Russia due to Crimea turbines affair

* CEO, asked about transportation JV with Bombardier , says wouldn't bet on short-term development

* Board member Sen says financing acquisitions is not the only goal of Healthineers IPO

* CFO says very happy with what we are seeing in short-cycle, software businesses

* CFO says PG has tough quarter and year ahead of it; structural changes will be unavoidable

* Board member Sen reiterates will keep majority of Healthineers in medium term

* Board member Sen says most healthcare peers listed in USA

* Board member Sen says has to consider where will get best liquidity, market making in deciding where to list Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)