FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Siemens sees 100-200 mln eur revenue loss in Russia
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 3, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Siemens sees 100-200 mln eur revenue loss in Russia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Siemens

* CEO says has acted to limit Crimea turbines damage, does not rule out further measures

* CFO says to book Tennet order worth high triple-digit million-euro amount in fiscal Q4

* Board member Sen says Gamesa integration to be done in 3 instead of 4 yrs

* CEO says expects to lose 100-200 million eur of sales in Russia due to Crimea turbines affair

* CEO, asked about transportation JV with Bombardier , says wouldn't bet on short-term development

* Board member Sen says financing acquisitions is not the only goal of Healthineers IPO

* CFO says very happy with what we are seeing in short-cycle, software businesses

* CFO says PG has tough quarter and year ahead of it; structural changes will be unavoidable

* Board member Sen reiterates will keep majority of Healthineers in medium term

* Board member Sen says most healthcare peers listed in USA

* Board member Sen says has to consider where will get best liquidity, market making in deciding where to list Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.