Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sientra Inc:

* Sientra - ‍total net sales for Q3 2017 were $9.8 million, compared to $6.5 million for same period in 2016

* Sientra Inc - qtrly loss per share ‍$0.74​

* Sientra Inc - ‍beginning this quarter, co will be reporting results in two segments, breast products and miradry​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zjKjxr) Further company coverage: