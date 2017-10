Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Inc-

* Sierra Metals reports consolidated results for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 revenue c$48.6 million

* Sierra Metals - ‍Q2 2017 silver equivalent production of 2.7 million ounces or copper equivalent production of 23.1 million pounds; a 3% decrease from Q2 2016​

* Sierra Metals Inc qtrly ‍net loss attributable to shareholders $2.8 million versus $3.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: