BRIEF-Sierra Metals To Invest $49 Mln On Capital Expenditures in 2018

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Inc:

* SIERRA METALS REPORTS 2017 PRODUCTION RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES 2018 PRODUCTION, COST, AND CAPEX GUIDANCE

* SIERRA METALS INC - QTRLY SILVER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 4.1 MILLION OUNCES; A 15% INCREASE FROM Q4 2016

* SIERRA METALS INC - QTRLY ZINC EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 47.3 MILLION POUNDS; AN 8% DECREASE FROM Q4 2016

* SIERRA METALS INC - ANTICIPATES THAT 2018 SILVER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION WILL RANGE BETWEEN 13.9 AND 16.2 MILLION OUNCES

* SIERRA METALS INC - IN 2018, COMPANY PLANS TO INVEST A TOTAL OF $49 MILLION ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* SIERRA METALS INC - QTRLY ‍COPPER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 21.9 MILLION POUNDS; A 12% DECREASE FROM Q4 2016​

* SIERRA METALS INC - ANTICIPATES THAT 2018 COPPER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION WILL RANGE BETWEEN 89.2 AND 104.0 MILLION POUNDS

* SIERRA METALS INC - ANTICIPATES THAT 2018 ZINC EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION WILL RANGE BETWEEN 183.8 AND 214.5 MILLION POUNDS