Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sierra Oncology Inc:

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY REPORTS 2017 YEAR END RESULTS

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY INC - QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.20‍​

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY - ‍BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLANS THROUGH ABOUT MID-2019​

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY INC - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $100.3 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED TO $107.8 MILLION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017‍​