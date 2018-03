March 9 (Reuters) - SIG Plc:

* ‍CHRIS GEOGHEGAN, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, HAS TODAY RETIRED FROM BOARD​

* MEL EWELL, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, HAS REPLACED MR GEOGHEGAN AS ITS SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR.

* MR EWELL WILL ALSO RETIRE FROM BOARD, ONCE A NEW NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AND APPOINTED