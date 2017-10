Aug 9 (Reuters) - Adesto Technologies Corp

* Adesto Technologies Corp - ‍ its serial flash memory has been selected to support Sigma Designs ZM5101 and ZM5202 Z-Wave communications chipsets​

* Adesto Technologies-DataFlash-l (AT25PE series), dataflash (AT45 series) products to support Sigma customers in designs that incorporate 2 Z-Wave chipsets​