Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sigma Industries Inc

* Sigma Industries Inc reports strong fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Sigma Industries Inc - ‍revenues for Q1 of fiscal 2018 amounted to $15.4 million, up $2.0 million, or 14.7 pct, from $13.4 million in previous year​

* Sigma Industries Inc - qtrly EBITDA ‍totalled $2.2 million versus $1.0 million​

* Sigma Industries Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: