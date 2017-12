Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sigma Labs Inc:

* SIGMA LABS AWARDED CONTRACT WITH LASER ZENTRUM NORD GMBH FOR PRINTRITE 3D® TO CERTIFY ITS IPQA® METHODOLOGY FOR SERIAL PRODUCTION

* SIGMA LABS INC - TERMS OF CONTRACT HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED