Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sigma Labs Inc

* Sigma Labs announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 and provides corporate update

* Sigma Labs Inc - revenue for three months ended June 30, 2017, was $290,553, as compared to revenue of $93,824 during same period in 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.22‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: