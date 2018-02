Jan 30 (Reuters) - Signaux Girod Sa:

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR ‍0.08​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍​2.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR THE 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR, WE EXPECT A FURTHER INCREASE IN REVENUE AND RESULT​‍​

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 0.4 EUR PER SHARE