BRIEF-Signet Jewelers Q3 loss per share $0.20

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Signet Jewelers Ltd:

* Signet Jewelers reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $6.10 to $6.50

* Qtrly ‍same store sales down 5.0%​

* Revised fiscal 2018 guidance to reflect impact of credit outsourcing disruptions​

* Now expects fiscal 2018 same-store-sales to be down a mid single-digit percentage​

* Qtrly ‍sales $1,156.9 million versus $1,186.2​ million

* Sees 2018 ‍capital expenditures in range of $245 million to $260 million​

* Q3 revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter-end net inventories were $2,466.1 million, down 6.9% at prior year quarter-end​

* For 2018, co expects net store closures of about 125 stores, consisting of about 90 to 100 store openings & about 215 to 225 closures​