Jan 8 (Reuters) - Sika AG:

* ‍A RECORD NET PROFIT FIGURE IS EXPECTED FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR.​

* ‍SALES GROWTH OF 8.9% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES TO CHF 6.25 BILLION IN 2017​

* ‍ACCELERATED FOURTH-QUARTER GROWTH OF 12.0 PERCENT​

* - ‍FOR BUSINESS YEAR 2017, OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) EXPECTED TO INCREASE AT HIGH RATE, REACHING BETWEEN CHF 880 MILLION AND 900 MILLION​

* ‍VOLATILE AND RISING COMMODITY PRICES WILL CONTINUE TO PRESENT A CHALLENGE IN CURRENT YEAR​

* IN ‍OUTLOOK 2018, SALES INCREASE OF MORE THAN 10% EXPECTED​