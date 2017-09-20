FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sika CEO: no breakthrough with founding family in Saint-Gobain row
September 20, 2017 / 9:14 AM / in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sika AG

* Sika ceo says we want to increase the speed of acquisitions

* Sika ceo says it is very clear for management and for sika the saint-gobain deal is a no go

* Sika ceo says company has made no breakthrough with founding family in fight with saint-gobain

* Sika ceo says company buyout of family’s shares would be one good way to resolve fight with saint-gobain

* Sika ceo says we are ahead of saint-gobain, says sika’s results are better Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

