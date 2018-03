BRIEF-Sika Received Agenda Item Request For AGM Of April 17 From Shareholder Group

March 6 (Reuters) - Sika Ag:

* RECEIVED AN AGENDA ITEM REQUEST FOR AGM OF APRIL 17 FROM SHAREHOLDER GROUP

* SHAREHOLDER GROUP REQUESTS TERM OF OFFICE OF PETER MONTAGNON, JÖRG WALTHER, JÖRG RIBONI, BE EXTENDED UNTIL END OF AGM TO BE HELD IN 2022

* SHAREHOLDER GROUP REQUESTS ADVANCE PAYMENT TO COVER THE COSTS OF THE SPECIAL EXPERT COMMITTEE BE INCREASED TO CHF 5 MILLION

* RECEIVED AN AGENDA ITEM REQUEST FOR THE UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FROM SCHENKER-WINKLER HOLDING AG

* SCHENKER-WINKLER HOLDING AG REQUESTS WITH JACQUES BISCHOFF ANOTHER REPRESENTATIVE OF SWH BE ELECTED TO BOARD AND AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF SIKA

* SWH REQUESTS SPECIAL AUDIT BE CONDUCTED RELATING TO MONIKA RIBAR'S POSITION ON BOARD OF CAPOINVEST WITH REGARD TO HER MANDATE AS SIKA BOARD MEMBER