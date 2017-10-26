FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sika reports 9 month net profit of CHF 477.4 mln
October 26, 2017 / 3:26 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Sika reports 9 month net profit of CHF 477.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sika Ag

* 9 month sales growth of 7.9% in local currency (6.8% in CHF) to CHF 4,627.5 million ​

* 9 month operating result (EBIT) up 13.2%, net profit 14.9% higher ​

* 9 month operating profit (EBIT) improved by 13.2% to CHF 669.0 million (previous year: CHF 591.2 million) ​

* 9 month net profit rose strongly by 14.9% to CHF 477.4 million (previous year: CHF 415.5 million) ​

* ‍Confirmation of 2017 annual targets - annual sales expected to exceed CHF 6 billion for first time​

* “‍Volatile and rising raw material prices present a challenge in current year”​

* Operating profit expected to once again increase at a disproportionately high rate, reaching between CHF 880 million and 900 million for full-year 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

