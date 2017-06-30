FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Sikorsky signs contract to build Black Hawk for U.S. Army
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 30, 2017 / 9:38 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Sikorsky signs contract to build Black Hawk for U.S. Army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp

* Sikorsky signs five-year production contract to build Black Hawk helicopters for U.S. Army

* Lockheed martin corp - signed 5 -year contract for 257 h-60 Black Hawk helicopters to be delivered to U.S. Army and foreign military sales customers

* Lockheed Martin Corp - contract value for expected deliveries is approximately $3.8 billion and includes options for an additional 103 aircraft

* Lockheed Martin Corp - deliveries are scheduled to begin in october of year and continue through 2022

* Lockheed Martin Corp - total contract value could potentially reach $5.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.