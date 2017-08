July 27 (Reuters) - SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC

* LICENSEE QUARK ANNOUNCES POSITIVE AKI RESULTS

* NOTES QUARK PHARMACEUTICAL PRESS RELEASE WHICH REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY

* PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATES EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF QPI-1002 FOR PREVENTION OF ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY

* QUARK HOLDS LICENCE TO SILENCE'S CHEMICAL MODIFICATION TECHNOLOGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)