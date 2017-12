Dec 1 (Reuters) - Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC REPORTS 6.4 PERCENT STAKE IN ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF NOVEMBER 29 - SEC FILING

* SILENCE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ACQUIRED ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS' COMMON STOCK IN ORDER TO FACILITATE DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POSSIBLE TRANSACTION WITH THEM Source text: [bit.ly/2BEfUs4] Further company coverage: