FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Silicon labs reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.90
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2017 / 11:35 AM / in 17 hours

BRIEF-Silicon labs reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Silicon Laboratories Inc

* Silicon Labs announces third quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q4 revenue $195 million to $201 million

* Silicon Laboratories Inc - ‍Q3 GAAP EPS $0.46​

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.90

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $197.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Silicon Laboratories Inc sees ‍Q4 GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.40 and $0.46​

* Silicon Laboratories Inc - qtrly ‍revenue $199 million, up from $190 million in Q2​

* Q3 revenue view $196.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Silicon Laboratories Inc sees ‍Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.83 and $0.89​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $197.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.