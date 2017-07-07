FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Silicon Motion announces preliminary Q2 revenue and earnings conference call details
July 7, 2017 / 12:08 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Silicon Motion announces preliminary Q2 revenue and earnings conference call details

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp

* Silicon Motion announces preliminary second quarter 2017 revenue and earnings conference call details

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - Based on preliminary Q2 results, revenue expected to be slightly below guidance range of $134 million to $140 million

* Silicon Motion Technology - Gross margin (non-GAAP) is expected to be at low-end of company's original guidance range of 48.5% to 50.5% for Q2

* Q2 revenue view $136.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

