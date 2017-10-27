FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Silicon Motion reports Q3 non-GAAP net income $0.57 per diluted ADS
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 27, 2017 / 12:07 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Silicon Motion reports Q3 non-GAAP net income $0.57 per diluted ADS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp

* Silicon Motion announces results for the period ended September 30, 2017

* Q3 sales $127.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $126.5 million

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ‍for Q3, net income non-GAAP $0.57 per diluted ADS​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $126.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp sees ‍revenue of $130m to $136m​ for Q4 of 2017

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp sees GAAP gross margin of 45.4% to 47.4%​ for Q4 of 2017

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp sees non-GAAP gross margin of 45.5% to 47.5%​ for Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.