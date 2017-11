Nov 27 (Reuters) - Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd :

* Says its subsidiary SPIL (Cayman) Holding Limited plans to sell 30 percent stake in its Suzhou-based tech unit, with transaction amount of 1.03 billion yuan (about T$4.68 billion)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wRJ1xT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)