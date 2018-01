Jan 26 (Reuters) - SILMAASEMA OYJ:

* SILMÄASEMA AND S GROUP TO PILOT COOPERATION IN SALES OF SUNGLASSES AND READING GLASSES

* ‍COMPANIES WILL START COOPERATION PILOT ALREADY DURING JANUARY​

* ‍PILOT WILL LAST THROUGHOUT 2018 AND BASED ON RESULTS SILMÄASEMA AND S GROUP WILL DECIDE ON CONTINUATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)