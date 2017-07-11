BRIEF-Siltronic raises 2017 forecast

July 11 (Reuters) - Siltronic Ag

* Siltronic increases forecast for financial year 2017

* Raises revenue expectation from previously at least 1.06 billion euros (forecast as of april 27, 2017) to at least 1.12 billion euros

* Raises forecast for ebitda margin from previously at least 23% to at least 27%

* Reports q2 revenue of approximately 283 million euros and an ebitda of approximately 73 million euros (ebitda margin: 26%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)