FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Siltronic ups outlook for sales, EBITDA margin
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 26, 2017 / 5:21 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Siltronic ups outlook for sales, EBITDA margin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Siltronic Ag

* Says ‍production of 300 mm and 200 mm wafers has already been fully loaded for five consecutive quarters​

* Says ‍q3 sales up 9 percent on previous quarter​

* Says ‍q3 ebitda up 46 percent on previous quarter​

* Says ‍q3 ebitda margin of 35 percent​

* Says ‍forecast raised slightly​

* Says ‍slightly raises 2017 forecast and now expects sales of at least eur 1.16 billion and an ebitda margin of at least 29 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.