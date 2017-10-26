BRIEF-Siltronic ups outlook for sales, EBITDA margin

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Siltronic Ag

* Says ‍production of 300 mm and 200 mm wafers has already been fully loaded for five consecutive quarters​

* Says ‍q3 sales up 9 percent on previous quarter​

* Says ‍q3 ebitda up 46 percent on previous quarter​

* Says ‍q3 ebitda margin of 35 percent​

* Says ‍forecast raised slightly​

* Says ‍slightly raises 2017 forecast and now expects sales of at least eur 1.16 billion and an ebitda margin of at least 29 percent​