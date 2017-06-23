FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Silver Bear announces shareholder meeting results and shareholder approval of arrangement
June 23, 2017 / 9:33 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Silver Bear announces shareholder meeting results and shareholder approval of arrangement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Silver Bear Resources Inc:

* Silver Bear Resources - at annual general meeting, re-domiciliation of parent co of corporate group of Silver Bear to UK was approved by shareholders of co

* Silver Bear Resources - special resolution approving arrangement with silver bear uk was approved by 99.92pct of votes cast by shareholders of company

* Silver Bear Resources Inc - on closing of arrangement, Silver Bear UK will become listed parent company of Silver Bear Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

