Feb 23 (Reuters) - Silver Lake Group:

* SILVER LAKE GROUP LLC REPORTS 4.9 PERCENT STAKE IN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO AS OF FEBRUARY 13 - SEC FILING

* SILVER LAKE GROUP LLC SAYS ACQUIRED CLASS A COMMON STOCK OF MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO BASED ON THE VIEW THAT SUCH SHARES ARE "UNDERVALUED" Source: (bit.ly/2Fr1YDQ) Further company coverage: