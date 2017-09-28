FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Silver Life announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Oct. 25
September 28, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Silver Life announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Oct. 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Silver Life Co Ltd

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Oct. 25, 2017, under the symbol “9262”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 650,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 500,000 shares and privately held 150,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,400 yen per share with total offering amount will be 1.56 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Mizuho Securities Co Ltd, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc and SBI Securities Co Ltd included seven securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3jfR7a

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

