BRIEF-Silver Spruce Receives Financing Mandate Letter From M Securities Limited

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc:

* SILVER SPRUCE RECEIVES FINANCING MANDATE LETTER FROM M SECURITIES LIMITED IN HONG KONG

* SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC SAYS HAS RECEIVED A FINANCING MANDATE LETTER FROM M SECURITIES LIMITED TO PROVIDE UP TO U.S. $1.8 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS

* SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES - PROVISION OF UP TO $1.8 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS IS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT EQUITY FINANCING OF UP TO 30 MILLION UNITS AT $0.06/UNIT

* SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES-PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO FUND DRILL PROGRAM AT PINO DE PLATA, WORK PROGRAM AT KAY MINE TO QUALIFY HISTORIC RESOURCE