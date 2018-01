Jan 10 (Reuters) - Silver Viper Minerals Corp:

* SILVER VIPER MINERALS- ‍AS A RESULT OF DEPARTURE OF STEPHEN BROHMAN, COMPANY‘S CFO, IT HAS APPOINTED MELISSA MARTENSEN AS INTERIM CFO

* SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP SAYS ‍BROHMAN HAS RESIGNED AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY​