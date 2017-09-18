BRIEF-Silverbow Resources provides update following hurricane Harvey

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Silverbow Resources Inc

* Silverbow Resources provides update to operations following Hurricane Harvey; announces details for third quarter 2017 earnings conference call

* Silverbow Resources Inc - ‍now guiding for Q3 2017 production of 149 to 152 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day​

* Silverbow Resources - adjusting guidance for Q3 and FY 2017 to reflect temporary curtailments of third-party midstream providers during hurricane

* Silverbow Resources Inc - ‍for full year 2017, company is now guiding for 146.5 to 150.5 MMCFE/D of production​