BRIEF-Silverbow Resources Reports Q4 EPS $2.17

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Silverbow Resources Inc:

* SILVERBOW RESOURCES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.17

* QTRLY ‍NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 177 MILLION CUBIC FEET OF NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT PER DAY​

* QTRLY ‍OIL AND GAS REVENUES OF $58.7 MILLION, A 20% INCREASE FROM Q3 2017​

* ‍FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE OF $245 TO $265 MILLION WITH PLAN TO HAVE TWO DRILLING RIGS ACTIVE BY END OF Q1 2018​

* ‍REAFFIRMED FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 175 TO 195 MMCFE/D​

* ‍FOR Q1 2018, CO IS GUIDING FOR 156 TO 162 MMCFE/D IN PRODUCTION​