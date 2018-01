BRIEF-Silverbow Resources Sets 2018 Capital Program Of $245-$265 Mln​

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Silverbow Resources Inc:

* SILVERBOW RESOURCES ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM AND GUIDANCE

* SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC - ‍PROVIDED 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM OF $245-$265 MILLION​

* SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC - ‍FOR 2018, TOTAL COMPANY PRODUCTION IS PROJECTED TO AVERAGE 175-195 MILLION CUBIC FEET OF NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT PER DAY​

* SILVERBOW RESOURCES-‍2018 BUDGET TO BE FULLY FUNDED THROUGH CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS,AVAILABLE BORROWING CAPACITY IN CO'S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​