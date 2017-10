Sept 18 (Reuters) - SILVERBRIDGE HOLDINGS LTD:

* FY PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 14.2 MILLION RAND VERSUS. 13.2 MILLION RAND

* FY REVENUE OF 93.1 MILLION RAND VERSUS. 86.4 MILLION RAND

* DIRECTORS DECLARED AND APPROVED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 7 CENTS PER SHARE FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017

* FY DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 38.61 CENTS Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)