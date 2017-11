Nov 23 (Reuters) - Silvercorp Metals Inc:

* Silvercorp announces share repurchase program

* Silvercorp Metals Inc - announces Normal Course Issuer bid to acquire up to 8.4 million common shares

* Silvercorp Metals Inc - ‍repurchase program will run from November 27, 2017 to November 26, 2018​