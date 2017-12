Nov 30 (Reuters) - SilverCrest Metals Inc:

* SILVERCREST ANNOUNCES C$6 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* SILVERCREST METALS INC - ‍UNDERWRITERS WILL PURCHASE ON BOUGHT-DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS 5.7 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT C$1.05 PER UNIT​

* SILVERCREST- ‍NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO BE USED FOR EXPLORATION & DRILLING PROGRAMS, TO FINALIZE MAIDEN RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR LAS CHISPAS PROJECT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: