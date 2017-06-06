FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Silverlake Axis says Silverlake core banking solution wins banking customer in Thailand
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 6, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Silverlake Axis says Silverlake core banking solution wins banking customer in Thailand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Silverlake Axis Ltd

* Silverlake Core Banking Solution Wins Major New Banking Customer In Thailand

* Received a purchase order to implement silverlake axis integrated banking solution at thailand's leading housing finance lender

* contract is expected to contribute positively to results of sal for financial year 2018 and following financial years

* pursuant to confidentiality clause stipulated in contract, no further details of contract will be disclosed

* contract for sibs software implementation and training is for a period of 18 months followed by 4 years of maintenance services. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

