BRIEF-Simcorp Q3 EBIT above expectations at EUR ‍​19.6 mln

Nov 14 (Reuters) - SIMCORP A/S:

* SIMCORP GROWS REVENUE BY 10% IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 AND ADDS THREE NEW CLIENTS IN Q3

* ‍SIMCORP MAINTAINS ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH BETWEEN 9% AND 14% MEASURED IN LOCAL CURRENCY FOR 2017​

* 2017 ‍EXPECTATIONS FOR EBIT MARGIN MEASURED IN LOCAL CURRENCIES IS NARROWED TO BE BETWEEN 24% AND 26% (PREVIOUSLY 24%-27%)​

* ‍IN FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2017, SIMCORP GENERATED REVENUE OF EUR 229.2M, AN INCREASE OF 10.4%​

* ‍EBIT FOR NINE MONTHS WAS EUR 43.0M COMPARED WITH EUR 43.3M IN RESTATED 2016 FIGURES, A DECREASE OF 0.5%​

* Q3 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 81.0‍​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL EUR 79.3 MILLION)

* Q3 EBIT EUR ‍​19.6 MILLION (REUTERS POLL EUR 16.8 MILLION)

* Q3 ORDER INTAKE EUR 15.6 ‍​MILLION (REUTERS POLL EUR 13.1 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)