FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Simmons First National enters Revolving Credit Agreement with U.S. Bank National Association
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2017 / 9:45 PM / in 7 days

BRIEF-Simmons First National enters Revolving Credit Agreement with U.S. Bank National Association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Simmons First National Corp

* Simmons First National - ‍on October 6, 2017, co entered into a Revolving Credit Agreement with U.S. Bank National Association and executed unsecured revolving credit note​

* Simmons First National- co may borrow, prepay and re-borrow up to $75 million for purposes of financing distributions, financing certain acquisitions​

* Simmons First National- to use proceeds of revolving credit loans under credit agreement primarily as method of refinancing certain debt obligations​ Source : (bit.ly/2ycd388) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.