BRIEF-Simon Property Group reports Q3 results, raises quarterly dividend

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc

* Simon Property Group reports third quarter 2017 results and raises quarterly dividend

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $11.17 to $11.22

* Q3 FFO per share $2.89

* Q3 FFO per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $11.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Simon Property Group Inc - ‍occupancy was 95.3 percent at September 30, 2017​

* Simon Property Group Inc - ‍declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.85 per share, representing a 12.1 percent increase YoY​

* Simon Property - ‍2017 net income guidance includes $0.03/share negative impact in Q4 due to repair and restoration of centers located in Puerto Rico​