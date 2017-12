BRIEF-Simon Property Group Sells $1.35 Billion Of Senior Notes

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc:

* SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SELLS $1.35 BILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC - UNIT HAS AGREED TO SELL $600 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 2.750% SENIOR NOTES DUE JUNE 1, 2023

* SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC - HAS ALSO AGREED TO SELL $750 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 3.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE DECEMBER 1, 2027

* SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC - COMBINED, NEW ISSUES OF SENIOR NOTES HAVE A WEIGHTED AVERAGE TERM OF 8.0 YEARS AND A WEIGHTED AVERAGE COUPON RATE OF 3.10%

* SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC - OPERATING PARTNERSHIP INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS TO FUND REDEMPTION AT PAR OF ALL $750 MILLION 1.50% NOTES DUE FEB 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: